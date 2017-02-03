Black History Month: Honoring a Cleveland inventor

Honoring legends in their field.
This month, we're celebrating the contributions of African Americans in Northeast Ohio with some help from our good friend and very special guest, Kym Sellers.
**Watch the video above for more**
Today we honor Garrett Morgan, a man who moved to Cleveland in the late 1800s and made a name for himself in 1916 when he invented the gas mask. It was part of a rescue effort to save hundreds of people who were trapped in a tunnel under Lake Erie.
His greatest invention came in 1923 when he created a patent for the T-shaped traffic signal.
Morgan eventually sold the rights to his invention for $40,000.