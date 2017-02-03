After arrest, police still asking for public’s help in Alianna Defreeze murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An arrest has been made in the murder of 14-year-old Alianna Defreeze, but police are still asking the public for help.

U.S. Marshals arrested 44-year-old Christopher Whitaker around 7:15 p.m. Thursday in Mayfield Heights after DNA helped police ID him.

**More on the suspect, here**

Police say DeFreeze disappeared Jan. 27 after getting off of an RTA bus at East 93rd Street and Kinsman.

Her body was found Sunday inside a vacant house on Fuller Avenue, not far from East 93rd Street.

Williams says that Whitaker has an extensive criminal record, and we found that he is a registered sex offender in Cuyahoga County.

Police ask anyone who has information on Whitaker's whereabouts in the past week or who may have seen him with Alianna to call Cleveland police.

Police Chief Calvin Williams said they want to make sure the person who committed the "heinous crime" never walks the streets again.

He stressed authorities are still in the early stages of the investigation.

Anyone with information can call homicide investigators at 216-623-5464 or Crimestoppers at 216-252-7463 (or text message: text TIP657 plus your

message to Crimes 274637 with information.) Tips may be provided anonymously.

Continuing coverage here.