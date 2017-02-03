× Parma officer indicted for fraud after incident at Cleveland casino

CLEVELAND– A Parma police officer has been indicted, the FOX 8 I-Team learned on Friday.

Michael Yonek was charged with identity fraud and obstructing justice.

Court records said the charges stem from an incident at the JACK Cleveland Casino. Yonek is accused of helping a woman use false identity there.

Parma police said Yonek is now on unpaid suspension.

Last year, the FOX 8 I-Team reported Yonek was caught at a home with a woman while on duty. An internal investigation showed he admitted he had fallen asleep for up to 30 minutes.

He received an award in 2014. But his personnel file shows bosses scolded him twice for sleeping on the job back in 2005.