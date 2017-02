× $2,500 reward offered for suspect in Lorain murder

LORAIN, Ohio– The Lorain Police Department is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a murder suspect.

Vincent Eugene Lee II is wanted for the killing of 26-year-old Albert Ross III. The shooting happened at a house in the 3300 block of Reid Avenue at about 1 a.m. on Jan. 4.

Lee, 26, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Lee’s whereabouts should call 1-866-4-WANTED.