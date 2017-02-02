Two fundraisers set for today in honor of fallen Cleveland Officer David Fahey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two Cleveland establishments will hold fundraisers today in honor of fallen Cleveland Officer David Fahey.

He was hit and killed by a hit-and-run driver along Interstate 90 last week while directing traffic.

Harry Buffalo on East Fourth Street is hosting a "Cheers for Dave" event from 7 to 10 p.m. tonight. All proceeds will benefit his family.

The Tilted Kilt, located at Prospect and Ontario, is holding a similar fundraiser today that is going on now until closing time. That event is being held by the Cleveland Police Foundation and The Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial Society.

One hundred percent of the gross income will go to the family of Officer Fahey.

