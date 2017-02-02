Top 8 Cleveland-area restaurants for Valentine’s Day dining

CLEVELAND– Valentine’s Day is less than a month away and it’s time to make reservations for the special night.

Last month, we asked FOX 8 viewers for their favorite spots to take their sweetie. Here’s what they recommend:

Blue Canyon

8960 Wilcox Dr., Twinsburg

Blue Canyon offers an award-winning menu in a rustic lodge with beautiful woodwork and cozy fireplaces.

Chocolate Bar

347 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

With more than 30 martinis you won’t find anywhere else, Chocolate Bar is the perfect spot to satisfy your sweet tooth.

“Stay downtown and walk to Chocolate Bar.” -Irma

Don’s Lighthouse Grille

8905 Lake Ave., Cleveland

Since 1972, Don’s Lighthouse has served up seafood, steaks and pasta in a landmark building with murals of downtown Cleveland.

Michaelangelo’s

2198 Murray Hill, Cleveland

Michaelangelo’s, located in Cleveland’s Little Italy, specializes in contemporary Italian cooking and wine.

“If someone took me back to this place, my heart would be calm and happy.” -Stephanie

Oak and Embers

8003 Mayfield Rd., Chesterland

Barbeque, southern comfort food and bourbon served in a relaxed environment. It’s worth the drive.

Pier W

12700 Lake Ave., Lakewood

Pier W is not just known for upscale seafood. It also boasts an amazing view of the Lake Erie and the Cleveland skyline.

“Very romantic by the water.” -Carmalita

Strip Steakhouse

36840 Detroit Rd., Avon

Located in the restored Ewers Barn, Strip is one of the Cleveland area’s best steakhouse.

“Strip Steakhouse in Avon hands down. I just made my reservation. Yum!” – Maureen

White Oaks

777 Cahoon Rd., Westlake

Consistently voted Cleveland’s most romantic restaurant, White Oaks delivers steak and seafood with a view of the nearby creek.

“White Oaks, sitting by the back window or one of their fireplaces.” -Jeffrey

Don’t want to go out? Nothing says “I love you” like a home-cooked meal

“Set the table. Candles, flowers and light music.” -Paul

“Home with no crowds or waiting time.” -Tammy