The groundhog says 6 more weeks of winter, here’s what our weather team says…

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- We certainly didn't get much winter weather in January, so what about the rest of winter?

The FOX 8 weather team breaks it down:

February: 2-3 cold shots; 3 degrees below normal, with a normal wintry pattern.

March: a little cooler than normal

April: normal

Our snow deficit is 16 inches below where we should be. That's a lot of ground to make up for. The 30-year average for snowfall is 68 inches. We think about 45-55 inches of snow will have fallen by the time the very last flake has fallen. And, remember: last May we had snow!

