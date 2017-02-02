The groundhog says 6 more weeks of winter, here’s what our weather team says…

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- We certainly didn't get much winter weather in January, so what about the rest of winter?
The FOX 8 weather team breaks it down:
February: 2-3 cold shots; 3 degrees below normal, with a normal wintry pattern.
March: a little cooler than normal
April: normal
Our snow deficit is 16 inches below where we should be. That's a lot of ground to make up for. The 30-year average for snowfall is 68 inches. We think about 45-55 inches of snow will have fallen by the time the very last flake has fallen. And, remember: last May we had snow!
**Watch the video above for more**
**More stories on this winter, here**
41.499320 -81.694361