'That's a red flag:' Massillon police catch naked driver with meth, pipes

MASSILLON, Ohio– A Massillon police officer had an interesting encounter with a naked driver on Monday.

Police noticed a car on state Route 21 not using a turn signal and committing marked line violations just before 3 a.m. The officer pulled the vehicle over and noticed the driver wasn’t wearing any clothes.

“Now when you hear that someone’s driving down the street naked, naturally you want to laugh,” Sgt. Brian Muntean said. “As a police officer, that’s a red flag. It’s an indicator that the person you’re dealing with is likely under the influence of drugs, and could potentially be a danger to you and others when he’s behind the wheel of a piece of steel that weighs 5,000 pounds.”

After calling for backup, the officer was able to get Luis Monroe Delapaz-Valadez to put on shorts and get out of the vehicle. Massillon police said he showed several signs of being impaired.

K-9 Inca indicated there was an illegal substance. Officers search the car, and found a baggy of methamphetamine and four glass pipes.

Delapaz-Valadez was arrested, and charged with operating a vehicle under the influence, driving under suspension, marked lane violation, turn signals required, possessing drug instruments, and aggravated possession of drugs. He was taken to the Stark County Jail.