Super Bowl recipe: Melissa Myers’ Parmesan chicken fingers

We were so happy to have FOX 8's Melissa Myers visit us at FOX 8 today with her beautiful baby boy, Jett.

Melissa shared a very tasty dish with all of you -- perfect for this Sunday's Super Bowl, which airs on FOX 8.

Parmesan Chicken Fingers

2-3 lbs + boneless skinless chicken tenders (breasts trimmed to tender size), rinsed

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup Italian seasoned bread crumbs or seasoned panko breadcrumbs

Dash of salt, pepper, and garlic powder

4-6 tbsp butter, melted

Preheat oven to 375F.

Mix the Parmesan cheese and breadcrumbs into one bowl. Add a dash of salt, pepper, and garlic powder.

Melt the butter in another bowl.

Dip the chicken tenders into the butter followed by the Parmesan cheese/ breadcrumb mixture.

Place in a 9X13 casserole dish.

Drizzle remaining melted butter evenly over the chicken tenders.

Bake for approximately 45 minutes or until cooked thoroughly, fork tender.

Serve with a side of BBQ sauce, honey mustard (my family's favorites), or you can get creative and serve with your favorite dipping sauce or wing sauce.

~HEALTHY ALTERNATIVES: Use egg whites in place of butter for Parmesan/breadcrumb coating. You should still drizzle melted butter for extra flavor. Spray nonstick spray on dish if following this method.

*adjust cheese/crumb mixture and butter according to how much chicken you desire

***This is sure to become a family favorite! Thanks to my mom for passing down this family recipe. Love you!

Go Super Bowl 51!!! The big game airs at 6:30 p.m. only on FOX 8!

