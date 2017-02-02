Seen on TV: 2/2/2017

Posted 8:21 am, February 2, 2017, by , Updated at 08:20AM, February 2, 2017
seenontv

Here are the Seen on TV links for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017

  • Click herefor more on the fundraising efforts for Officer David Fahey’s family
  • Click here to contact the Cleveland Community Relations Board about Black History Month events
  • Click here for more on the smokeless tobacco recall
  • Click here for St. Jude Dream Home prize list
  • Click here for David Moss’ Buffalo Style Roasted Cauliflower
  • Click here to find a Red Cross blood drive
  • Click here for never-ending Valentine’s Day card
  • Click here for more on the Farmpark Ice Festival
  • Click here for Natalie’s Cheesy Sausage Dip recipe
  • Click here for the snow day calculator
  • Click here for more on the 26th Annual Black Heritage Concert
  • Click here to donate to the fund for Officer David Fahey
  • Click here for information on Sea of Blue Rally in Cleveland
  • Click here for the HP laptop battery recall
  • Click here to help name a roach at Bronx Zoo for Valentine’s Day
  • Click here for helping those battling heroin addiction
  • Click here for to donate, volunteer or apply for a Purple Heart Home
  • Click here for 37th Razzie nominations
  • Click here for Terminal Tower observation deck information
  • Click here for more on 2017 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
  • Click here for the state of Ohio motorcycle education course registration
  • Click here to support the Dance Does It group to get to the Special Olympics
  • Click here for more on the flu
  • Click here to be Idris Elba’s Valentine
  • Click here to vote for the next Monopoly token
  • Click here for info on the Bon Jovi opening act contest
  • Click here for information on Billy Joel tickets
  • Click here for Dick Goddard calendar information
  • Click here to nominate your Cool School
  • Click here for more on the Dawson Foundation
  • Click here for more on the Cavs Windows Nation ticket contest
  • Click here for Cleveland Orchestra information
  • Click here for Cleveland Indians 2017 schedule
  • Click here for more on the CPD proposed use of force policy
  • Click here for RTA routes
  • Click here for the entire Cavs 2016-2017 schedule
  • Click here for more on Szarka Financial
  • Click here for more information on Mortach Financial
  • Click here for the Cleveland RTA
  • Click here to find out what channel WGN America is on your TV
  • Click here for more on Live Nation concerts coming to NE Ohio
  • Click here for more on the FOX 8 app
  • Click here for more on FOX 8’s weather app
  • Click here for Dr. Marc
  • Click here for Career Marketplace
