‘Sharp metal objects’ in smokeless tobacco products prompt recall

RICHMOND, Va. – A number of smokeless tobacco products have been recalled after users complained they found sharp metal objects in some cans.

Included in the recall are products from Cope, Copenhagen, Husky and Skoal.

The company that issued the recall, Altria, said not all products or lots are affected and that the majority of its cans are fine.

No injuries have been reported, the company says.

So far, the complaints were received in Texas, Indiana, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Ohio.

Some of the products are only sold overseas to the military.

Here’s a complete list of recalled products:

Cope Brand Products

– Long Cut Straight

This recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters “F”, “R”, “K”, or “P”.

Copenhagen Brand Products

– Extra Long Cut Natural

– Long Cut Mint

– Long Cut Southern Blend

– Pouch Mint

– Pouch Wintergreen

– Long Cut (overseas military only)

– Fine Cut (overseas military only)

– Long Cut Straight (overseas military only)

– Long Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)

– Pouch (overseas military only)

– Fine Cut Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)

– Long Cut Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)

– Pouch Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)

This recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters “F”, “R”, “K”, or “P”.

Husky Brand Products

– Fine Cut Natural

– Long Cut Straight

– Long Cut Wintergreen

This recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters “F”, “R”, “K”, or “P”.

Skoal Brand Products

– Bandit Mint

– Bandit Wintergreen

– Long Cut Apple Tobacco Blend

– Long Cut Berry Tobacco Blend

– Long Cut Cherry

– Long Cut Citrus Tobacco Blend

– Long Cut Classic

– Long Cut Peach Tobacco Blend

– Long Cut Spearmint

– Pouch Apple Tobacco Blend

– Pouch Berry Tobacco Blend

– Pouch Citrus Tobacco Blend

– Snus Mint

– Snus Smooth Mint

– Xtra Long Cut Mint

– Xtra Long Cut Rich Tobacco Blend

– Xtra Long Cut Wintergreen

– Xtra Pouch Crisp Tobacco Blend

– Xtra Pouch Mint Blend

– Xtra Pouch Rich Tobacco Blend

– Fine Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)

– Long Cut Mint (overseas military only)

– Long Cut Straight (overseas military only)

– Long Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)

– Pouch Mint (overseas military only)

– Pouches Wintergreen (overseas military only)

This recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters “F”, “R”, “K”, or “P”.

For more information, see the full press release here.