Punxsutawney Phil, Buckeye Chuck agree: Six more weeks of winter it will be!

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. — More winter or early spring?

Punxsutawney Phil and Buckeye Chuck were both summoned this morning to give us their predictions: both saw their shadows, meaning six more weeks of winter.

A German legend has it that if a furry rodent sees his shadow on Feb. 2, winter will last another six weeks. If not, spring comes early.

Last year, Phil predicted an early spring. In 2015, he predicted six more weeks of winter.

In reality, Phil’s prediction is decided ahead of time by a group called the Inner Circle on Gobbler’s Knob, the tiny hill in the town for which he’s named about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

Records going back to 1887 show Phil has predicted more winter 101 times while forecasting an early spring just 17 times. There are no records for the remaining years.

Ohio’s official groundhog, Buckeye Chuck, also gives his own predictions — and sometimes they’re different than Phil’s.

Last year, Buckeye Chuck predicted six more weeks of winter.