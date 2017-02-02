Police investigate string of overdoses in Ohio city

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio–Police in southern Ohio are investigating a rash of overdoses that occurred in the span of two days.

Chillicothe police say there were a combined 12 reported overdoses between Tuesday and Wednesday. One overdose was fatal.

Police recently seized drugs that tested positive for the elephant tranquilizer Carfentanil. The drug is 100 times more powerful than heroin. Police cannot confirm if Carfentanil was involved in the recent overdoses.

Three search warrants were executed Wednesday. Police say they will release more information about the investigation Thursday.