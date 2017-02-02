One week after disappearance, police search for answers in 14-year-old girl’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The Cleveland Division of Police and family members are emphasizing the importance of tips in solving the homicide of 14-year-old Alianna Defreeze.

She was last seen on surveillance video getting off of an RTA bus at East 93rd Street and Kinsman Avenue at 6:50 a.m. on Jan. 26. Her mother called police after learning Alianna was not in class.

On Sunday, officers conducted sweeps in the area in hopes of finding the missing girl. Instead, they located a body in an abandoned house on Fuller Avenue. The remains were later identified as Defreeze.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner determined Defreeze died of multiple injuries. The manner of death was released a homicide.

"We are pleading to the public. It's not possible that she got off the bus at East 93rd and Kinsman, and nobody saw anything. We are begging the public to come forward. If we don't get any clues, everybody's child is at risk," said Ariel Bell, Alianna's aunt.

Allianna's school remembered her as a kind and beautiful person. On Wednesday, family and friends gathered for a vigil in her honor.

"Our family is so broken, we cannot understand how someone could be so evil, so monstrous to a child," Bell said.

Anyone with information should call investigations at 216-623-5464 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. You can also text "TP657" plus your message to 274637. Tips can remain anonymous.

The FBI, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office and Crime Stoppers are offering a $22,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible for the girl's death.