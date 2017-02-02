Man will be first in Geauga County to be charged under Goddard’s Law after dog shot twice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- "Where we live, it's an oasis. It's heavenly," said Peggy Yagour, outside her Chester Township home.

But that tranquility was shattered on January 21 when she let her five dogs out.

"All of a sudden I hear two loud gunshots and I hear this horrific scream. I ran back into my house. I think my neighbor shot our dog," said Yagour.

Shaun Wheeler takes care of the Yagour's horses.

"I heard the gunshots," said Wheeler.

Wheeler discovered the Yagour's dog, Zoey, a 3-year-old English bulldog, in another neighbor's backyard.

"I found Zoey in our next door neighbor's house. That's the house where he shot her. He could have hit a human," said Wheeler.

"The first one hit her in the leg and dropped her. The second hit her right through her vertebrae and severed her spinal cord," said Yagour.

Peggy's son immediately called Chester Township police while Zoey was rushed to a vet hospital in Akron, where she was eventually put to sleep.

"She was great; she was a great friend, great animal, great companion. She got along with everybody," said Yagour.

According to Chief Mark Purchase with the Chester Township Police Department, the man who shot Zoey will be the first in Geauga County to be charged under Goddard's Law.

"A grand jury indicted him on two charges, including a felony charge under Goddard's Law. The other charge for discharging a firearm within the community," said Chief Purchase.

The law went into effect in September and is named after Fox 8's own Dick Goddard.

It makes knowingly causing serious physical harm to a companion animal a felony of the fifth degree.

"That's up to a year in jail and a 25 hundred dollar fine," said Chief Purchase.

Chief Purchase says an arrest warrant for the neighbor has not yet been issued and no arraignment date has been set.

More on Goddard's Law, here.