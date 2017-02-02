High school basketball players have best reaction to seeing LeBron James

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Central Catholic boys basketball team had the best reaction to seeing LeBron James before Wednesday night’s game at Quicken Loans Arena.

The Cavs tweeted out video showing the boys’ reaction to seeing the Cavs player come out to do some pregame shots.

“tfw you finish playing your H.S. game @ TheQArena & then someone walks on to get pregame shots up … and it’s @ KingJames. # ThisIsWhyWePlay“

The Cleveland Central Catholic team had just finished playing their game at The Q when they spotted the star.

The Cavs later took on the Timberwolves and won, 125-97.