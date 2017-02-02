× Healthy Man Meals

Courtesy of: Greg Milo

www.workingclassveganman.com

Simple Rice and Bean dish

Get about a cup and a half of dried rice going in about three cups of boiling water, or whatever your usual method of making rice is. This’ll take about 45 minutes to complete. Take out a biggish sauce pan, heat a drizzle of olive oil in there, then toss in and saute a chopped onion. Throw a stalk or so of chopped celery into the mix. Let’s slice a zucchini and throw that in too. Once those onions and the rest are how ya like ‘em, toss in about four minced cloves of garlic. Once the garlic is nice and brownish, pour a can of diced tomatoes. (If it’s summer and the tomatoes are in season in Northeast Ohio, use some fresh tomatoes). Have some water or veggie broth on hand to smooth out the tomato mixture. It might get a little thick and sticky in the pot. Add a couple tablespoons of nutritional yeast (cheese alternative). Add a teaspoon of cumin, the same of salt, and the same of oregano. Drain a can of black or kidney beans and toss those in the mixture. If you are using dried beans, you will have had to soak about a half cup of beans the day before and cooked them separately over the stove prior to making your dish. When the rice is done, mix everything together. Again, if you feel it needs more moisture, add some water or veggie broth. Optional: Add some sauteed tempeh, if you’re a vegan. Add whatever humanely and sustainably raised meat you want.

Next evening: You don’t have too much time, so let’s turn these into tacos.

In a skillet, thinly slice an onion. Once that gets going, pour in a little tamari (gluten free soy sauce) Once that’s all soaked up, let’s add some chopped mushrooms—as many as you’d like Optional: While that stuff is gettin’ good, let’s get an avocado going. Slice the avocado lengthwise in half. Take out the pit, and scoop out the innards. If you want to, you can mash it up some with some salt and lemon or lime. The mushrooms will sweat some, providing a good moisture for our leftover rice and bean mix, so no extra liquid should be necessary when you take a glop of rice and bean mix and throw it in with the mushroom mix. Let that heat a bit, and if you’re placing this into a taco shell, now’s a good time to open up that box and take a couple shells out. Heat ‘em in the oven, if you’d like. You can grab some salsa from the fridge too, if you really want to get in the spirit of things.

When you’re ready, stuff your taco shells full of leftovers and mushroom mix, add some avocado and some salsa. Done!

Eat. And even though you’re in a hurry, be sure to chew your food. Wash down with beer.