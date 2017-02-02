Fox Recipe Box: Homemade Dipping Sauces for Super Bowl Shrimp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shrimp is a popular game time snack, but why buy bottled sauce when it's so easy to make your own.

According to culinary instructor Barb Snow, not only is homemade shrimp dipping sauce a fast recipe to make, the pay off with taste scores with guests every time!

Barb showed Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer how to make two homemade dipping sauces that pair perfectly with shrimp.

Click here to learn more about the team building work Barb Snow does with the Culinary Arts Program at Cuyahoga Community College.

“Basic–Because-Everyone-Still-Loves-This-Recipe-The-Best” Dipping Sauce

1 cup ketchup

4 tablespoons horseradish – maybe a tad more

½ teaspoon lemon juice

Stir together until well blended. Taste and add more horseradish if desired. Chill before serving.

Steakhouse Shrimp Sauce

2 cups mayonnaise

1 ½ tablespoons ketchup

2 tablespoons sugar (could use less if desired)

1 dash hot pepper sauce

2 teaspoons garlic powder

¾ teaspoons paprika

¼ teaspoon white pepper

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Pinch of kosher salt

Combine mayo, ketchup, sugar and hot pepper sauce in a bowl and combine with a stick blender.

Add garlic powder, paprika white pepper, black pepper, and salt. Blend until smooth.

Can be served immediately or stored covered in refrigerator for up to five days.

To oven-roast shrimp:

2 pounds shrimp

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Preheat oven to 400°

Prepare the shrimp by peeling and deveining leaving the tails on. Put prepared shrimp in a single layer on a sheet pan and drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Toss lightly to coat. Return to a single layer and roast for 8 – 10 minutes, just until shrimp is pink, firm, and cooked through. Set aside to cool (put in refrigerator is not immediately after cooling). Serve with prepared dipping sauces.

Rennie’s Sauce

1 18-ounce jar orange marmalade

1 18-ounce jar pineapple jelly

1 5-ouncce jar white horseradish

1 ounce dry mustard (canned)

1 teaspoon pepper

In a bowl combine all ingredients.

Serve by spooning over an 8-ounce of Philadelphia cheese (could be fat-free) and serve with wheat crackers.

Also pairs well as an accompaniment to lamb, beef and venison.

Keeps indefinitely in the refrigerator (but you may have to add more horseradish to bring back the heat).