× Former Linndale officer sentenced to prison time for drug crimes

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio– A former Linndale police officer will spend more than three years behind bars for her role in a drug trafficking ring.

Jonida Alicka, 29, of Rocky River, was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute MDMA and marijuana. On Tuesday, she was sentenced to 41 months in prison. She must also forfeit two guns and the cash seized when she was arrested.

Alicka was a part-time officer with the Linndale Police Department.

The Department of Justice said Alicka and her sister, Denisa, sold the drugs between 2014 and 2016. Jonida Alicka even went to New York to pick up MDMA from her boyfriend in Canada to distribute back in Ohio, court documents said.

Denisa Alicka was also found guilty. She has yet to be sentenced.

41.476822 -81.849757