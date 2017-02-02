× February 2, 2017

Healthy Man Meals

We kicked off the show in the kitchen with the Working Class Vegan Man, Greg Milo!

www.workingclassveganman.com

Click here for his recipes!

Comedian

Your weekend just got a whole lot funnier! We welcomed Comedian Michael Kosta to the studio. You can catch him at Hilarities on East 4th Street tonight through Saturday, February 4th.

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Winter Houseplants

Tired of the snow? Why not bring a little life into your home with houseplants? Marcia Hawkins from Uncle John’s Home & Garden stopped by with the greenery to cheer up your home!

You can find Uncle John’s Home & Garden on Columbia Road in Olmsted Falls.

www.unclejohnsplants.com

DioGuardi’s

If you’re looking for authentic Italian food prepared with the same recipes since 1906, look no further than DioGuardi’s Italian Foods!

Find them on Market Avenue in Canton.

www.dioguardis.com

Sweetie’s Chocolates

Handmade chocolate, fudge, and much more! Stop by Sweetie’s Chocolates for the perfect sweet treat. They’ve got two locations – one in Ashland and one in Norton.

www.grandpascheesebarn.com

Moss at the Movies

David took you behind-the-scenes of the newest installment to the John Wick series, “John Wick: Chapter 2.” The movie hits theaters next Friday, February 10th!

www.johnwick.movie

Beauty Trends with Dillard’s

Does your makeup bag need a face lift? Here with a few best-selling beauty products was Jo Gibbons, Cosmetic Manager at Dillard’s in Great Northern and Gina Madison from Estee Lauder at Dillard’s North Olmsted.

The Estee Lauder Gift with Purchase starts this Friday, February 3rd at Dillard’s Great Northern Mall! Viewers that mention New Day Cleveland and spend $100 during the presale will receive 10% off and free shipping. Viewers will also receive a complimentary fragrance set.

www.dillards.com