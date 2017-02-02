Kristi gets a blood pressure check and learns why knowing these two numbers can save your life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- According to a new Cleveland Clinic survey, 68% of Americans are worried about dying from heart disease, but only 38% knew their blood pressure numbers.

Dr. Steven Nissen, a cardiologist with the Cleveland Clinic and part of Dr. Marc's Cardiac Care Team explained to Fox 8's Kristi Capel why it's so important to know your blood pressure numbers and Cleveland Clinic nurse Ashley Tufts did a blood pressure reading for Kristi.

