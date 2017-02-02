Cold continues as we get break from snow for couple days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our famous groundhogs predict there will be another six more weeks of winter. In case you don’t put a lot of faith in the weather rodents, check out our more scientific rest-of-the-winter outlook, here.

In the meantime, the colder air continues to funnel into the area with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens with single digit wind chills overnight. Stay warm! At least we’ll get to see the sunshine a little bit through this cold blast, plus we get a break from any significant snow for a couple days. Our next shot of snow will come Sunday.

More roller coaster temperatures come in the extended forecast with warmth and rain on the way next week followed by another cold blast. With a wide open lake, you bet there will be more lake effect snow on the way.

Here is your FOX 8-Day Forecast:

