Black History Month: Celebrating a blues legend

Honoring legends in their field.

This month, we're celebrating the contributions of African Americans in Northeast Ohio with some help from our good friend and very special guest, Kym Sellers.

Today we celebrate a man whose music made so many people smile.

Robert Lockwood, Jr. is a musical institution -- not only in Northeast Ohio, but around the world.

The blues legend moved to Cleveland in 1960, and remained here until his passing in 2006.

Thankfully, for us, he left behind so much of himself through his music.

