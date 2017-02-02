Alcohol suspected in wrong way crash that left driver dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio -- The Ohio State Highway Patrol believes alcohol played a role in a head-on crash between a minivan and box truck that left one man dead.

The crash happened on U.S. 30 near Harrison Avenue in Canton around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators said Justin Jewell, 32, of Canton, was driving a Chrysler Town & Country headed east in the west bound lanes when he slammed into a box truck driven by Randy Parson, 58, of Navarre. The vehicles collided head-on.

Jewell was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe he had been drinking.

Parson was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators said neither man was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.