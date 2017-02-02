A mother’s miracle: teen daughters survive terrifying crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio- Back at the start of the school year, five students from Magnificat High School, on the west side of Cleveland were involved in a very serious single car accident.

The students in the back suffered minor injuries and eventually returned to school. However, the driver and the passenger of the car, teen sisters, were both critically injured.

Within hours, both sisters, Sierra and Sophia Barr had slipped into a coma.

The news was not good for both girls... especially for Sophia, who suffered severe brain injuries.



This entire city prayed for these girls.



Now 5 months later both girls are being called miracle survivors.

Their mother credits local doctor, Dr. Issam Nemeh, for playing a critical role in bringing the family hope during their darkest days.

Watch Stefani Schaefer's interview with the sisters, their mother and Dr. Nemeh in the video above.

If you want to help with the family's medical expenses, donations can be made at any Key Bank.