West Side Market changes Sunday hours

CLEVELAND– The West Side Market in Cleveland will be open earlier on Sundays starting this month.

Less than a year ago, the historic market added Sunday hours. Since then, the city reviewed shopping habits to find most people were visiting in the morning.

“It is now also clear that there is a need for an adjustment moving forward,” the city of Cleveland said in a news release on Wednesday.

Beginning Feb. 5, the West Side Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It previously operated from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The market is also open Monday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is closed on Tuesday and Thursday.

