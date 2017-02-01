Weather: colder air heading our way to end the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The colder air is not far away. In fact, it’s starting to dribble in tonight. Note the colder air north and west of Ohio.

Also, note that the 24-hour change is in negative territory to our west, the direction from which our weather typically arrives.

We will fall into the “colder than normal” category for a few days. While very much tongue-in-cheek, it will still be “fun” to see what Buckeye Chuck and Punxsutawney Phil has to “say” about the rest of the winter.

But in all seriousness, we will have our updated look at the rest of the winter on FOX 8 News at 6 PM on Thursday.

Here is your FOX 8-Day Forecast: