Vigil planned for 14-year-old girl found dead in abandoned Cleveland house

CLEVELAND– A vigil is scheduled for Wednesday to remember a 14-year-old girl whose body was found in an abandoned house on Cleveland’s east side.

Alianna Defreeze was last seen on surveillance video on Jan. 26 just before 7 a.m. Cleveland police said she was getting on an RTA bus at East 93rd Street and Kinsman Avenue to go to school, but she never made it.

Officers were searching for the teen on Sunday when they discovered a body in an abandoned house on Fuller Avenue. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased as Defreeze.

The vigil will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday at East 93rd Street and Fuller Avenue. The Defreeze family is expected to be there.

E Prep and Village Prep Woodland Hills Campus described Alianna as a gentle, kind and beautiful person, who greeted everyone with a “sing-song voice.”

Cleveland police said officers and agents are conducting sweeps in the neighborhood to speak with anyone who may have seen Alianna.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464 or Crime Stoppers at 216-525-7463. You can text “TIP657” and your message to 274637. Tips can remain anonymous and there is a $22,500 reward available.

