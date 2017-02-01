Sign posted at Texas daycare goes viral

ROSE HILL, Texas — A sign posted at a daycare in Texas is resonating with parents.

“You are picking up your child! GET OFF YOUR PHONE!!!!” it reads.

Juliana Farris Mazurkewicz snapped a picture of the sign and posted it to her Facebook page.

It’s been shared more than 860,000 times and has nearly 6,000 comments.

“Your child is happy to see you!” the sign continues. “Are you happy to see your child??”

Reaction to the picture has been strong.

“Some forget who comes first,” wrote Peter Kloens.

“I wish this was posted at every school,” wrote Phyllis Key.

“Nothing is more important than those little moments you can never get the [sic] back!” Gail Rasmuson-Ferracane wrote.

