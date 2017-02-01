Shot fired, man pistol whipped in Elyria home invasion

ELYRIA, Ohio– An Elyria man was able to scare off his attackers during a home invasion Tuesday night.

Officers were called to a house on Gates Avenue near Middle Avenue at about 7:30 p.m.

According to police, three men forced their way into the home and pistol whipped the resident. One of the suspects fired his weapon, but it struck a wall.

The victim eventually got a hold of his .22 caliber rifle and that’s when the suspects fled.

The 39-year-old victim suffered cuts to his eye and head. He refused treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elyria Police Department at 440-323-3302.