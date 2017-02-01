Searching for answers, community holds vigils for Alianna Defreeze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Searching for answers and demanding justice. A community rallies behind the family of a murdered 14-year old girl whose body was found inside a vacant home. They also question whether her death is related to the killings of other women in the same area.

"Our family is so broken, we cannot understand how someone could be so evil, so monstrous to a child," said Ariel Bell, aunt of Alianna Defreeze.

Heartbroken loved ones gather on Fuller Avenue near East 93rd Street in Cleveland Wednesday evening to remember the 14-year old. Sunday, police discovered Alianna's body inside a vacant home.

"She was just a baby, she didn't deserve this, she didn't deserve to go with no family there, all alone in this house, cold," said cousin Dabrielle Blade.

Alianna was last seen around 6:50 last Thursday morning getting off an RTA bus while going to school. Investigators say surveillance video shows her walking toward a nearby McDonald's, but she never made it there.

"We're working with the FBI, the detectives downtown from homicide and the detectives fro the 4th district non stop, around the clock, trying to bring resolution to this, bring closure to this, find out who did it and bring them to justice," said fourth district police Commander Brandon Kutz.

Shortly after the vigil on Fuller began, another rally was held a few blocks away in front of the Fourth District police headquarters. Residents are concerned about the unsolved murders of five other women in the same area over the past two years...and whether they are connected.

"Whoever's doing this, they need to pay for this, they got to pay for this...people need to be safe, children need to be safe, women need to be safe," said one of the daughters of murder victim Christine Malone.

Some of Alianna's cousins are wrestling with a tough reality at a young age.

"I don't want this to happen to anybody else, so we need to find the person who did this,"said one cousin.

"We feel very bad and we want to know who really did this 'cause I am hurt, my whole family's hurt," said another.

"Everybody's child is at risk until this person is captured, we have to bring this monster to justice," Bell said.

"That's what we're here for my stephchild Alianna Defreeze that's what it' about, it's about justice," said Alianna's stepfather Thomas Dean.

A $22,500 reward is being offered to anyone with information that helps solve the case.

Anyone with information should contact the Cleveland police homicide division or Crimestoppers.

You can read more on this story, here.