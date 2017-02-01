School remembers Alianna DeFreeze as ‘kind and beautiful person’, asks public to bring her justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland charter school is remembering 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze as a kind and beautiful person after learning her body was found in a vacant home on Fuller Avenue.

E Prep & Village Prep Woodland Hills Campus posted a tribute to Facebook Wednesday morning after making a plea to the public asking for help solving DeFreeze's murder.

The post says:

"Alianna is a gentle, kind and beautiful person- inside and out. She has a smile that can light up a room and a giggle that is contagious. She bursts into school every morning by whipping open the front door and uses a sing song voice to greet everyone on her way in. She has a ballerina step and glides from class to class with a soft foot. She is good-natured and goofy and thinks her lunch table mates are "too silly". She is lovable and wonderful and we are the lucky ones to have known her."

DeFreeze went missing Thursday on her way to school.

Surveillance video shows her around 6:50 a.m. Thursday getting off an RTA bus near East 93rd Street and Kinsman. The video shows her walking in the direction of a nearby McDonald's, but she never made it there.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office and CrimeStoppers are offering a $22,500 reward for information in the case.

