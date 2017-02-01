× President George H.W. Bush offered chance to toss coin at Super Bowl: reports

HOUSTON, Texas– The NFL asked former President George H.W. Bush to toss the coin at the Super Bowl on Sunday, reports say.

Bush, 92, was released released from Houston Methodist Hopsital on Monday after being treated for pneumonia for more than two weeks. His wide, Barbara Bush, was also hospitalized.

FOX Business and USA Today report Bush was offered the coin toss opportunity, but has not officially accepted.

Last year, legendary San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana flipped the coin during pregame festivities.

Super Bowl 51, between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, is Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at NRG Stadium in Houston. You can watch all the action on FOX 8 News.

