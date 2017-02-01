Odd couple: Man cares for elderly neighbor in her ‘final moments’

LOS ANGELES, California — When aspiring actor and singer Chris Salvatore moved into an apartment across the hall from Norma Cook four years ago, the 31-year-old had no idea that he and the 89-year-old would become roommates and best friends.

But that’s exactly what happened.

According to a GoFundMe page Salvatore started to pay for Cook’s 24-hour care, their friendship began with an exchange of “hellos.” Before long, they were spending hours talking to each other and Salvatore started helping her cook meals, drive her to doctor appointments, and taking her to vote.

But in the past few months, Cook’s health began to deteriorate.

When doctors told her she could no longer live by herself, Salvatore agreed to take her in. Cook has no money saved and has no family to care for her.

She told Salvatore she wanted to live out her remaining days at home with her cat Hermes.

Salvatore says Cook is thriving in his home.

“She is my adopted grandmother after all and I am her grandson she never had,” Salvatore wrote in a recent update on the GoFundMe page.

Their story has been told on TV and radio and in magazines and newspapers around the world.

So far, more than $73,000 has been raised to help pay for her care.

Norma is such a ⭐️. Yesterday we had a great lunch at @ivyrestaurants by the shore and she got to see the ocean for the first time in a long time. Thanks @brandonspratt for capturing this pic! #myneighbornorma A photo posted by Chris Salvatore (@chrissalvatore) on Jan 30, 2017 at 12:31pm PST

Norma has been all smiles for the last few days after seeing herself on the TV. I read all of your messages from around the globe to her and she cries every time she hears the kind words from all of you. We just want to both say thank you for all of the love and support. It keeps Norma healthy and definitely keeps my energy up to be able to care for all her needs. THANK YOU from the bottom of our very full hearts today! ❤ #myneighbornorma A photo posted by Chris Salvatore (@chrissalvatore) on Jan 28, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

Salvatore posts updates about their life together on his Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook pages with the hashtag “My Neighbor Norma.”

“Norma has been all smiles for the last few days after seeing herself on the TV,” Salvatore wrote in a recent social media post. “I read all of your messages from around the globe to her and she cried every time she hears the kind words from all of you.”