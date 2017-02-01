× Nestlé to bring 300 jobs to Solon campus

SOLON, Ohio — Nestlé USA announced Wednesday that it will move its Technical and Production organization and all Supply Chain teams to its Solon, Ohio, campus, and bring 300 jobs to that location.

“We’re experiencing one of the most profound shifts in how people eat, shop and engage with brands right now. To address the ever-changing landscape, we’re striving to make our products healthier and tastier, using unmatched R&D capability, nutrition science and passion for quality in everything we do. The moves announced today are designed to allow us to work even smarter, fueling growth for our bright future, and we’re pleased to continue that growth and investment here in Ohio and in Solon, where both Governor John Kasich and Mayor Susan Drucker have welcomed our efforts.” Nestlé USA Chairman and CEO Paul Grimwood explained in a press release.

Nestlé said it worked closely with JobsOhio, Team NEO and the City of Solon to help its continued growth in Ohio.

The company said the Harper Road Building is undergoing a complete renovation to meet the needs of the groups which are coming in.

Also Wednesday, Nestlé announced it’s moving its headquarters to Virginia.

