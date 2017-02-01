× National Signing Day: Cleveland Heights’ Jaylen Harris commits to Ohio State

CLEVELAND– National Signing Day started with a bang as 26 players from the Senate Athletic League signed their letters of intent Wednesday morning.

Eighteen students from Glenville, three from Collinwood, three from John Hay and two from Lutheran West signed on the dotted line.

One of the other highlights of the day was Jaylen Harris signing with Ohio State University. The wide receiver from Cleveland Heights received the High School Athlete of the Year Award at the Greater Cleveland Sports Award last week.

“The way I looked at it was that I could not go wrong at Ohio State with football or my education,” Harris wrote in his letter.

Medina High School running back Jimmy Daw committed to play for Ball State University. He was the first player to fax his letter to the school in Indiana on Wednesday.