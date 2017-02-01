× Mexican Chicken

Ingredients:

6 half breasts

Marinade:

Juice from 5 limes

1/3 cup olive oil

5 garlic cloves minced

1 tbsp paprika

1 tsp chili powder

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

4 tbps cilantro chopped

Mix all of the ingredients in a ziplock bag (freezer size) add chicken and refrigerate overnight. If you remember, turn the bag a couple times to mix things up.

You can also do this in a baking dish covered with plastic wrap.

Crock Pot Ingredients:

Marinated chicken

2 tbsp olive oil

1 small onion chopped

1/2 green bell pepper chopped

1 small jalapeno pepper minced

3 cloves garlic minced

1 can mild green chile peppers chopped (4 oz can)

1 14.5 oz can Mexican style diced tomatoes

1 tsp dried oregano

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp salt

Remove chicken from marinade. Discard marinade. Salt and pepper chicken.

Grill chicken a couple of minutes per side – just enough to give it some grill marks.

Heat oil in a skillet over medium high heat. Sauté onion, green bell pepper, garlic and jalapeno pepper until just soft.

Load crock pot with chicken, vegetables from skillet, canned peppers, canned tomatoes, oregano, cumin and salt.

Cover and cook on 4 or 6 hour setting.

Serve with tortillas, shredded cheese, avocado, salsa, or whatever you prefer.

Enjoy!