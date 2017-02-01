Meow! Cats will be part of this year’s Westminster Dog Show

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is just a few weeks away, and there will be a few additions to this year’s show.

The competition is adding some new breeds: the American hairless terrier, the Sloughi and the Pumi are all allowed to compete this year in areas like agility and obedience.

But this year’s show will also feature another type of four-foots: cats.

The felines will have their own agility competition and a ‘meet the breeds’ session. The New York Times reports a ‘meet the breeds’ events before, but they were held separate from the show.

