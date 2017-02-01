× Man pleads guilty in death of Warren woman whose remains were found in fire pit

ROAMING SHORES, Ohio– An Ashtabula County man took a plea deal in the death of 18-year-old Alesha Bell.

James E. Brooks, of Roaming Shores, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, kidnapping, compelling prostitution and gross abuse of a corpse on Tuesday.

Bell was last seen on July 23, 2015 outside her home in Warren. Her mother reported her missing a few days later.

The following month, narcotics agents raided Brooks’ house on Route 6 in Roaming Shores and discovered human bones in a backyard fire pit. The remains were identified as Bell.

The Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office said Brooks can serve the sentences concurrently. H is already serving a 22-year sentence for drug and weapons charges, meaning he will spend about 30 years in prison.

Prosecutor Nicholas Iarocci said investigators were in constant contact with the Bell family during plea negotiations and it consented to the deal.

“On behalf of all of law enforcement, I wish to offer our sincere condolences to the family of Alesha N. Bell for the significant loss they suffered,” Iarocci said.

Continuing coverage on this story here