Live video: Man accused in hit-and-run that killed Cleveland officer appears in court

CLEVELAND– The man accused of hitting and killing a Cleveland police officer along Interstate 90 will appear in court Wednesday morning.

Israel Alvarez, 44, of Lorain, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident.

Officer David Fahey, 39, was helping direct traffic at an accident on I-90 west on Jan. 24. Court documents said Alvarez was speeding when he hit Fahey then drove his damaged car to his father’s house in Lorain. He was arrested hours later.

Alvarez has a criminal history with more than a dozen driving convictions.

Hundreds attended the funeral mass for Officer Fahey at Our Lady of Angels Chruch on Saturday and many more lined the streets for the procession.

