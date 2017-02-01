× LeBron James to receive NAACP Jackie Robinson Sports Award at game tonight

CLEVELAND– LeBron James will be presented with the NAACP Jackie Robinson Sports Award during a ceremony at Wednesday’s game.

The Cleveland Cavaliers play the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena. Portions of the presentation will air during the 48th NAACP Image Awards hosted by Anthony Anderson on TV ONE on Feb. 11 at 9 p.m.

The Jackie Robinson Sports Award is given to athletes with high achievements and contributions to social justice. Previous recipients include Jim Brown, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Sugar Ray Leonard and Michael Jordan.

“During his second season back in Cleveland, James helped the Cavaliers deliver the city its first professional sports championship in more than 52 years. Following his team’s unprecedented comeback in the NBA Finals, James was named the NBA Finals MVP for the third time in his career,” the NAACP said in a news release on Wednesday.

LeBron is also being recognized for his LeBron James Family Foundation, Wheels for Education program, the Akron I PROMISE Network and his partnership with the University of Akron.

