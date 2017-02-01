Fox 8 Recipe Box: Pulled Pork Sliders & Texan Salsa

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Pulled pork sliders are a great party food any time of the year, but with Chef Bill Rini’s Texan Salsa, it is a perfect recipe the 2017 Super Bowl Party. Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson learned how to make the tasty dish just in time for the big game.

Pulled Pork Sliders

6 lbs bone in pork shoulder

4 cups v-8 juice

¼ cup cumin

2 – cups apple cider vinegar

5 – Bay leaves

2 – cups water

Salt & Pepper

20 slider rolls

Directions

In a 4” deep pan place pork and season with salt & Pepper. Add additional ingredients and cover tightly with foil. Bake at 350 for 5 hours. Remove fat cap and shred pork. Place on butter slider roll. Top with salsa or coleslaw of choice.

Texan Salsa with Tri-colored Tortilla Chips

3 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

1/2 bunch fresh cilantro

2 cloves garlic, chopped

2 (14 ounce) cans stewed tomatoes

2 Serrano chilies, seeded and chopped

salt and pepper to taste

1 bag of tri-colored tortilla chips

Directions