Watch live: FOX 8 obtains front row Skype seat to White House press briefing

For the first time, FOX 8 will have a front row seat today for the White House daily press briefing.

Our 4 p.m. anchor, Natalie Herbick, was selected to be part of the daily news conference with Sean Spicer.

the press conference is set to begin at around 1:30 p.m.

The Trump administration has changed the set-up for press briefings, to include 4 Skype seats for reporters who are outside of the Washington, D.C. area.

Join Natalie this afternoon as she is given the opportunity to ask questions that you have regarding President Trump and his new policies.

