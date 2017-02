Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Colin Dussault's Blues Project is an award winning harmonica driven blues band that covers roots, rock and soul music. The band has just released two new CD's and has a full schedule of shows to share the new music as well as their perennial fan favorites.

Click here to see the upcoming show schedule for the Colin Dussault's Blues Project and to learn more about the band and their new music.

