Forecast: Wintry mix, snow as temperatures drop

CLEVELAND - It is nice to awaken to roads that are basically in shape, allowing for what will hopefully be an uneventful morning commute!

Any snow that melted on untreated surfaces will begin to slowly freeze over. Keep that in mind as you take those first few steps outside this morning.

Between Monday’s and Tuesday’s snow, we chipped away a little at the snowfall deficit, but unless we see a major snowstorm develop between now and the end of the snow season, it’s unlikely that we will catch up to the normal seasonal snowfall of 68 inches.

After a few cold days, there is a chance of snow on Superbowl Sunday. Temperatures climb into the 40s and 50s on Tuesday. Rain showers and perhaps even some thunder is possible early/mid week next week.

