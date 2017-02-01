Florida woman says iPhone caught fire as she slept

PINELLAS COUNTY, Florida — A Florida woman says she is lucky she is a light sleeper after her iPhone 6 Plus caught fire in the middle of the night.

Amanda Bentz told Tampa Bay television station WFTS her husband put out the fire just in time.

“I was probably about a foot and a half away from my phone, my phone was charging. There was no warning signs. No spark. There was no smoke,” she said.

“I woke up to her screaming,” Amanda’s husband Kyle said.

The couple told WFTS their curtains, a pillow, and a pair of earrings on the nightstand where the phone was charging were all singed.

Amanda said her phone was plugged in at the time, but insists she was using an Apple charger.

There have been past reports of iPhones catching fire. Apple blamed them on “external factors” like non-Apple chargers.

Amanda Bentz told WFTS that Apple wants to investigate her damaged phone before they replace it.

Bentz said the company said they might sent her a replacement after an investigation. In order to send a new phone immediately, she said, they are requiring a $749 hold on her credit card.