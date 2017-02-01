× February 1, 2017

Hollywood & Dine

Inspired from the recent New Day Cleveland Viewer Trip to Mexico, David made Mexican Chicken! Take a look at our video clips for the easy assemble and leave-it recipe.

Click here for the recipe.

Life Hacks: Organizing

You know those household items you just can’t part with? We’ve got some great tips to make them “new” again! Professional Organizer from Leen on Me Organizing, Eileen Adkins, joined us in studio.

www.LeenOnMeOrganizing.com

W.H. Hunt Legal

If you’ve decided on divorce, there are a few things to be thinking about to make it easier. Attorney Bill Hunt of W.H. Hunt Legal joined with a few tips.

www.huntlg.com

Hartville Hardware

It’s America’s largest independently owned hardware store and it’s located right here in Northeast Ohio! We headed to Hartville Hardware for the latest trends in flooring.

www.hartvillemarketplace.com

Paper Twigs

It’s a one stop shop for every momentous occasion! From custom invitations to personally selected floral arrangements, it’s called Paper Twigs.

www.facebook.com/paperandtwigs

Locust & Ash

Listen up ladies! It’s time to pamper the men in your lives! We welcomed Mary Elliot, creator of Locust & Ash to the studio with her line of men’s skincare.

www.locustandash.com

www.amazon.com/handmade/locustandash

Winter Grilling

Don’t let the falling temperatures deter you from grilling! Taylor Steinhoff from The Butcher’s Pantry brought the best cuts of meat for winter grilling.

You can find The Butcher’s Pantry on Station Street in Solon!

www.thebutcherspantry.com

Mortach Financial: Coats for Kids

Usually Dave Mortach from Mortach Financial is here with helpful tips to increase your wealth, but today, he was here to help those in need!

The Coats for Kids Cash Raffle is happening tomorrow, February 2nd from 9am until 9pm. Just head to the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park to be a part of it! Only 1100 tickets will be available for $100 per ticket. Grand prizes include $3,000, $7,000, and $20,000!

www.coatsforkids.org

www.mortachfinancial.com