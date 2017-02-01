× David Moss’ Buffalo-style roasted cauliflower game day recipe

CLEVELAND – It’s Super Bowl week here at Fox 8! And since Super Bowl Sunday is as much about snacking as it is about watching football, we’re sharing our anchors’ favorite game day recipes with you.

Here is David Moss’ pick:

Buffalo style roasted cauliflower

1 large head cauliflower cut into 1-2 inch florets

1/3 c. Olive oil

½ tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp fresh ground pepper

Sauce

½ c. Franks red hot sauce

1/3 c. Butter melted

Toppings

4-6 slices thick bacon,well done,crumbled

¼-1/3 lb. Crumbled blue cheese

Remove stems and thickest part of cauliflower leaving only florets (1-2 inches). Toss with olive oil salt and pepper. Spread the cauliflower on a large baking sheet pan and roast for about 25 minutes. Cauliflower should be tender, and appear slightly roasted on the edges. (not mushy)

Mix hot sauce with warm melted butter. Drizzle desired amount of hot sauce over roasted cauliflower and top with crumbled bacon and blue cheese. Delicious warm or room temperature.

