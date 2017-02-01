Cleveland Clinic offers new heart treatment for moms-to-be

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The Cleveland Clinic has launched a new program to help women suffering from heart problems have children.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, 1 of every 125 babies are born with some type of congenital heart defect. In the past, many of these children never lived past their teens, but thanks to improvements with cardiac care and surgery, patients are now living long enough to have their own children.

The Clinic's new program helps patients understand how to manage their health before and during pregnancy.

Dr.Jeff Chapa, with the Cleveland Clinic, told FOX 8 News, "It's kind of like a one stop shop for the patient, they can be evaluated and they can both give their perspectives about her getting pregnant these are some of the most rewarding patients to take care of."

The program also offers genetic counseling to determine any potential health risks for the baby.

