Black History Month 2017: Honoring legends in their field

Honoring legends in their field.

This month, we're celebrating the contributions of African Americans in Northeast Ohio with some help from our good friend and very special guest, Kym Sellers.

Today, we are celebrating Stephanie Tubbs Jones, an advocate for others from a very early age.

The Collinwood and Case Western graduate practiced law for Cuyahoga County and presided as a judge in Cleveland. That paved the way for Tubbs Jones to become the first black woman to serve as Cuyahoga County Prosecutor and she was elected to Congress in 1998 where she served until her sudden passing in 2008.

